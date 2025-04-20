Singapore firm apologises for video showing Malaysia's flag without crescent moon

SINGAPORE: A Singapore company has been caught in a controversy in Malaysia over a video said to have shown the Malaysia flag without the crescent moon, which represents Islam as the religion of the federation.

Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Sunday (Apr 20) that at least five police reports have been made over the video screened by an exhibitor at an event in a Kuala Lumpur mall, local media reported.

The incident was said to have involved a promotional video for Singapore Lactation Bakes, which was played on a screen at the TCE Baby Expo held at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur since Thursday.

The organiser of the TCE Baby Expo said it shut down the exhibitor’s booth and removed the video after the issue came to light, Malay Mail reported.

“As far as I know, at least five reports have been lodged,” Fahmi was quoted as saying by news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

“We leave it to the police to investigate the matter thoroughly. If they find any wrongdoing, we urge strict action to be taken.

“Firm action is needed because the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of our national pride and sovereignty – it must not be taken lightly,” Fahmi added, referring to the Malaysian national flag.

Singapore Lactation Bakes – which sells lactation cookies, among other things – apologised on Saturday.

“We would like to express our deepest and most sincere apologies regarding a serious oversight in our introduction launch video for SLB Malaysia,” it said in a statement posted on its social media accounts.

“We acknowledge the profound significance of the national flag as a symbol of Malaysia’s identity, heritage and unity. It was never our intention to cause offence or disrespect in any way.

“This was a regrettable and unintentional mistake made during the creative process, and we take full responsibility for the error.”