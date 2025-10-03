Singapore Red Cross to contribute S$50,000 to support relief efforts in quake-hit Philippines

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will contribute S$50,000 (US$38,800) to support emergency relief efforts in the Philippines after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu late on Tuesday (Sep 30) night.

These include urgent medical needs, water sanitation and hygiene, as well as mental health and psychosocial support activities provided by the Philippine Red Cross.

In a media release on Friday, SRC added that it is also in discussions with other partners on the ground to deploy prepositioned water filters to affected communities.

The death toll as of Thursday was 72, with more than 300 people injured.

The Cebu earthquake was the country's deadliest since at least 2013.

SRC said the Philippine Red Cross has mobilised swiftly, conducting rapid assessments and emergency responses.

"They have also dispatched blood units to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo, deployed two emergency medical service teams to support the overwhelmed hospitals, and food trucks and water tanks to serve the affected communities with hot meals and clean water."