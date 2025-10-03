Singapore Red Cross to contribute S$50,000 to support relief efforts in quake-hit Philippines

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will contribute S$50,000 (US$38,800) to support emergency relief efforts in the Philippines after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu late on Tuesday (Sep 30) night.
These include urgent medical needs, water sanitation and hygiene, as well as mental health and psychosocial support activities provided by the Philippine Red Cross.
In a media release on Friday, SRC added that it is also in discussions with other partners on the ground to deploy prepositioned water filters to affected communities.
The death toll as of Thursday was 72, with more than 300 people injured.
The Cebu earthquake was the country's deadliest since at least 2013.
SRC said the Philippine Red Cross has mobilised swiftly, conducting rapid assessments and emergency responses.
"They have also dispatched blood units to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo, deployed two emergency medical service teams to support the overwhelmed hospitals, and food trucks and water tanks to serve the affected communities with hot meals and clean water."
SRC's disaster surveillance team is also closely monitoring the incoming Tropical Cyclone Matmo, which is expected to make landfall in the Philippines on Friday.
SRC added that it remains in close coordination with its local humanitarian partners, including its Philippine counterpart, to "ensure assistance directly addresses the most urgent and evolving needs on the ground".
The Philippines was subjected to two typhoons recently.
Typhoon Bualoi killed 37 people and forced 400,000 people to flee their homes in the northern Philippines last week and Typhoon Ragasa killed 14 people in the country in late September.
"The situation in the Philippines is dire; thousands have lost their loved ones, homes, and livelihoods," said Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and CEO of SRC.
"They might soon be confronted with another disaster with the incoming tropical storm. The situation is fluid, with the needs on the ground evolving daily."
The organisation's contribution is intended to provide immediate assistance, helping to ensure that essential needs are met swiftly and that "hope remains alive".
"We stand in solidarity with our sister national society and the impacted communities in these challenging times,” Mr William said.
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wrote to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday to express the country's condolences following the earthquake.
"On behalf of the government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and my sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.
"Our thoughts are with the Philippines and its people during this difficult time," said Mr Wong.