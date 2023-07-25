Singapore to set up embassy in Timor-Leste capital Dili
DILI, Timor-Leste: Singapore will set up an embassy in Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, in what Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called a “significant milestone” in bilateral ties.
Dr Balakrishnan announced the planned Singapore mission in Timor-Leste on Monday (Jul 24), at a joint media conference with his Timorese counterpart Bendito dos Santos Freitas held in Dili.
The move would improve access and opportunities for cooperation between Timor-Leste, which has a population of more than 1.3 million, and Singapore.
SIXTH ASEAN COUNTRY TO OPEN EMBASSY IN TIMOR-LESTE
Describing Timor-Leste as an old friend, Dr Balakrishnan said: “They have had difficult circumstances in their birth as a country, as a nation. We admire them, we respect them.
“Now, as they continue to develop as a country and as a nation, especially as they join ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), we believe this is the time to establish a resident embassy to be the focal point for our cooperation, for our support and for the mutual exploration of opportunities in the future.”
Meanwhile, Mr Freitas said Singapore has helped in his country's preparations to be a member of ASEAN.
Singapore would be the sixth ASEAN country to set up an embassy in Timor-Leste, which has been touted as an up-and-coming tourist destination with its idyllic beaches, turquoise waters and rugged mountains.
But the process to establish the embassy could take a few years, and involves searching for an appropriate location, appointing a resident ambassador in due course and having delegates on the ground.
Singapore was among the first countries to contribute to peacekeeping operations in 1999, prior to Timor Leste's independence.
Over the course of Singapore’s involvement between 1999 and 2012, the Singapore Armed Forces contributed more than 1,000 personnel, including medical teams and combat peacekeepers, as well as equipment such as landing ship tanks and helicopters, said Dr Balakrishnan.
The Singapore Police Force also sent police officers to Timor-Leste to assist in setting up the East Timor Police Service, he added.
TIMOR-LESTE’S ECONOMIC POTENTIAL
Both countries are now looking at the economic aspect of the bilateral ties.
“Singapore was Timor-Leste’s second-largest trading partner and export destination in 2021. Singapore is also a major foreign investor in Timor-Leste,” said Dr Balakrishnan, adding that Singapore firms investing in areas such as hospitality and real estate is a vote of confidence in the country.
“This reflects Timor-Leste’s very real economic potential, particularly having so many young people who are hungry, ready, dynamic, energetic and ready to go.”
On Monday, Dr Balakrisnan also called on Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta at the Presidential Palace before meeting with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.
During the meetings, the leaders affirmed the warm and longstanding relations between both countries.
“I think the future is bright. The prime minister, the president, (and) the Cabinet have got many big plans,” said Dr Balakrishnan.
During his four-day trip until Thursday, he will also meet with Singaporeans who have made business and people-to-people ties in Timor-Leste.