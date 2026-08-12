Singaporean fugitive, girlfriend rescued in Malaysia from kidnapping ring seeking US$62,500 ransom

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian authorities rescued two Singaporeans in Johor on Tuesday (Aug 11) after they were allegedly kidnapped and held for an S$80,000 (US$62,500) ransom.

One of them, a 32-year-old man, is reportedly a fugitive wanted by Singapore authorities for breaching parole for a drug offence, Malaysian media reported. The other is his girlfriend, 28.

Both of them tested positive for methamphetamine and are currently in police custody, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

CNA has reached out to the Singapore Police Force and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Malaysian police found that the man had entered the country illegally in May and was carrying S$12,000 (US$9,379) with him. The woman had entered Malaysia legally.

Six Malaysians aged between 32 and 46 were arrested for the alleged kidnap-for-ransom plot.

Five of them are reported to have criminal records, with four of them testing positive for drugs.

The syndicate’s alleged mastermind was among those arrested, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director M Kumar.

“We believe we have arrested the mastermind and dismantled the group,” Kumar said at a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters on Wednesday.

The Singaporean man’s mother had lodged a police report on Monday after one of the suspects sent her a picture of her son blindfolded, with his arms bound behind his back, according to NST.

“He was also slashed on both thighs and the picture was sent to his mother, to indicate that the kidnappers were serious in their ransom demand,” Kumar told reporters, as quoted by NST.

The suspects had demanded S$80,000 for his release but the amount was negotiated to S$25,000.

The mother then transferred S$5,000 to her son’s bank account, while the remaining sum was to be dropped off at the exchange for his release.

The police discovered that his girlfriend had also been abducted when they intercepted the ransom drop-off near a supermarket in the Iskandar Puteri area in Johor, Kumar said.

One of the suspects was arrested during the ransom drop-off; the rest were nabbed following raids at several locations, Kumar added.

Malaysian police seized S$12,000 and RM41,000 (US$10,035) in cash along with a Rolex watch, a gold chain, a Perodua Axia vehicle, 10 mobile phones and house keys during the raids, NST reported.

The Singaporean man is currently detained under the Immigration Act in Malaysia while his girlfriend was detained after testing positive for drugs.

Police are also investigating how the Singaporean man managed to enter Malaysia without documents, The Star reported.

Meanwhile, the six suspects have been remanded until Aug 21.

This was the second time in a week that Malaysian police have rescued a Singaporean kidnap victim, Kumar noted. It highlights the close relations between Malaysian authorities and the Singapore Police Force, reported The Star.

In the first case, a 72-year-old Singaporean man was rescued by the Malaysian police in Kedah after his family alerted the authorities over concerns for his safety.

He was rescued last Friday. NST previously reported that the man had flown from Singapore to Penang on Jul 26.

His sister subsequently received a voice message saying he had been kidnapped, with S$1 million (US$781,708) being demanded for his release.

His family also reportedly received a video showing the man restrained, blindfolded and injured.

Local media reported that the family later made three payments totalling about RM48,000 in hopes of securing his release.

Police later rescued the man and an unrelated woman from a house in Kedah's Alor Setar. Two suspected syndicate members were shot dead after they opened fire at the authorities.