‘Follow rules’: First Singaporean litterbug convicted under Malaysia's stricter law serves community service in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Cleaning up his act through a court-ordered community service in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (13 Feb), the first Singaporean convicted of littering under Malaysia’s stricter law had a simple message for others: Follow the rules and do not litter.

Mohamed Nuh Qurasaini Kayat, 25, performed the community cleanup work in the heart of Malaysia's capital, near the iconic Dataran Merdeka, along with three others.

He told reporters that he was in Kuala Lumpur to catch the new year celebrations and fireworks and was not aware of the implementation of Malaysia’s stricter anti-littering law that took effect on Jan 1 this year.

“For those visiting Kuala Lumpur, follow the rules. That’s all I want to remind you, so you don’t end up in my situation,” he told CNA briefly during a break from his four-hour community service sentence.

The four men were among the first batch of littering offenders to conduct their community work.

Wearing vests labelled “Community Service Order”, they were required to sweep and collect litter from the road. All of them were masked.

The other three were Malaysian, Pakistani and Indonesian.

Another 11 litterbugs also served similar court-ordered community service concurrently on Friday at another four locations, namely Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, and Pahang, said the government agency Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp).