Singaporean who died in Penang ravine crash was 62-year-old woman: Malaysia police

SINGAPORE: Malaysian police have identified a Singaporean woman who died after a tourist van crashed into a ravine in Penang as Ms Lee Kwee Yiam.

The 62-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries after the van skidded and plunged more than 6m into the ravine in Bukit Genting, according to the police.

Ten others were injured in the accident on Sunday night (Sep 24), including three men and seven women, aged 55 to 69.

Southwest district police chief Superintendent Kamarul Rizal Jenal told CNA that five people had minor injuries and have been discharged from hospital, while five suffered serious injuries.

Among the injured passengers, eight are Singaporeans. There was a 56-year-old Malaysian passenger and the driver is reportedly from Penang.

SUPT Kamarul said that the police received a call about the accident at 8.47pm on Sunday, the New Straits Times (NST) reported. He added that Ms Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Investigations revealed that the van involved in the fatal crash belonged to a restaurant in which the Singaporean tourists had dined," he told NST.

"The van was transporting the foreigners down the hill when the driver was believed to have failed to control the vehicle, which then skidded and plunged into a ravine."