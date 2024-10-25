Chinese vessel in Natuna: Indonesia’s response ‘shows resolve’ by new Prabowo government without harming ties, say analysts

SINGAPORE: Indonesia’s handling of two incidents this week involving a Chinese coast guard vessel in the contested North Natuna Sea shows Southeast Asia’s largest economy wants to make its voice heard without unduly raising tensions, say analysts.

They add that the two appearances of the Chinese vessel this week in the contested waters are a test by Beijing of the new Prabowo Subianto government.

Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency, or Bakamla, posted a video of its response to the incident on its Youtube channel on Oct 23, saying it had “expelled” the China Coast Guard vessel 5402.

The ship was "disturbing the activity of a survey" being conducted by Indonesia’s state-owned oil company Pertamina, the agency said in a statement the following day.

China’s “nine-dash line” claiming most of the South China Sea overlaps with Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near the oil- and gas-rich Natuna Islands.

While Chinese coast guard vessels have been spotted numerous times over the years in the North Natuna Sea, located at the southern edge of the South China Sea, the most recent incident came just days after Mr Prabowo took over from Mr Joko Widodo on Oct 20, observers said.