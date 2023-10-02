Indonesia's China-backed high-speed railway unlikely to be profitable, say observers

Indonesia's high-speed railway, a delayed multibillion-dollar project backed by China, is unlikely to be profitable, said observers, citing the line’s far-out station locations and the high maintenance costs expected in future.

On Monday (Oct 2), Indonesia launched Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway. The 600-capacity train, which reaches speeds of up to 350kmh, can get between the capital Jakarta and Bandung in 45 minutes.

This will require the project to plan ahead for the long term, said Dr Siwage Dharma Negara, senior fellow and co-coordinator of the Indonesia Studies programme at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

“It's not easy because there are a lot of competing transportation means from Jakarta to Bandung, and the high-speed train has to compete with these other transport means.”