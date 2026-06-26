South Korea's KOSPI plunges more than 8% in new tech rout

SEOUL/HONG KONG: South Korean stocks collapsed more than 8 per cent on Friday (Jun 26), sparking a 20-minute halt in trading, amid a fresh rout in tech firms and following a sell-off on Wall Street.

The KOSPI index sank 8.2 per cent to 8,199.81 - before a 20-minute trading halt was called - at the end of a week during which it had seen wild swings.

Asian tech stocks also sank on Friday as the rollercoaster ride that has characterised the week continued into the weekend, while crude prices edged back down after a brief rally sparked by news of an attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Seoul and Tokyo took the brunt of the selling, tracking heavy losses on Wall Street, where Apple led Magnificent Seven titans lower after announcing price hikes for laptops, tablets and other products, citing rising costs.

The news caused a reverse on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, which had been boosted early on by blowout results from chip company Micron.

Amazon and Microsoft added to the downbeat mood after the European Union said they should face tougher digital competition rules because of their dominant position in cloud computing.

The tech sector has been the main driver of a surge to record highs across several markets globally amid an eye-watering boom in all things AI.

However, that euphoria appears to be waning of late, with company valuations looking stretched and traders questioning when firms will see a return on the trillions that have been invested.

"A few cracks have developed in the tech sector recently," Miller Tabak's Matt Maley said.

"Therefore, we believe it will be extremely important to watch how these hyperscalers trade going forward because if they continue to decline, it's going to make it very tough for the rest of the market to advance."