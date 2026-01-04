Southeast Asian countries call for peaceful resolution of conflict in Venezuela, pledge to ensure citizens’ safety

SINGAPORE: Several Southeast Asian countries have expressed concern about the situation in Venezuela, while seeking to ensure the safety of their citizens in the South American country.

The United States launched a lightning pre-dawn attack in which commandos grabbed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife – while air strikes pounded sites in and around the capital city Caracas – then whisked him out of the country.

US President Donald Trump said that the US will "run" Venezuela and tap its huge oil reserves.

In a statement on Sunday, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that he has followed the developments in Venezuela with “grave concern”, adding that the US’ actions “constitute a clear violation of international law and amount to an unlawful use of force against a sovereign state”.

Anwar called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife.

“Whatever may be the reasons, the forcible removal of a sitting head of government through external action sets a dangerous precedent. It erodes fundamental restraints on the use of power between states and weakens the legal framework that underpins international order,” Anwar said.

Hours earlier, Malaysia’s foreign ministry had also said in a statement: “As a matter of principle, Malaysia opposes all forms of foreign intervention in the internal affairs of other states, as well as the threat or use of force.”

It added that these are fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law and Malaysia “consistently upholds the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to international norms”.

The foreign ministry said its embassy in Caracas has established contact with registered Malaysians in the country, and have confirmed that they are safe and accounted for.

“The embassy is actively monitoring the situation on the ground and stands ready to provide necessary consular assistance should the need arise,” it said.

Thailand likewise said that its embassy in Peru’s capital Lima, which is also responsible for Venezuelan affairs, has been in close contact with Thais in Venezuela and is ready to provide any necessary assistance.

“Thailand has been closely monitoring developments in Venezuela and calls on all parties concerned to resolve the conflict through peaceful means, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law,” the Thai Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as reported by new outlet The Nation.

“It urges restraint to prevent any escalation of violence, with priority given to the protection of civilians and respect for the will of the Venezuelan people.”

The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday also said it is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela after the US action and pledged assistance to affected Filipinos.

"The Philippines urges concerned parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means, and to exercise restraint to prevent escalation of conflict," it added, as reported by news outlet The Philippine Star.

“The Philippine Embassy in Bogota, which serves as non-resident mission for Venezuela, has issued a travel and safety advisory to Filipinos in Venezuela, and stands ready to provide assistance to them, as necessary and appropriate, to keep them out of harm’s way,” it added.

Similarly, late on Saturday, Vietnam and Indonesia also expressed deep concern over the situation in Venezuela.

Vietnam called on all relevant parties to respect international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly the principles of respect for national sovereignty and the non-use or threat of force in international relations, state broadcaster Voice of Vietnam quoted Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang as saying.

Vietnam also advised Vietnamese nationals to carefully consider travel to Venezuela at this time.

Vietnam’s embassy in Caracas has established an emergency communication channel to monitor developments and provide updates, while urging Vietnamese nationals not to leave their residences, Voice of Vietnam added.