Singapore 'gravely concerned' about US intervention in Venezuela, urges restraint

SINGAPORE: Singapore is "gravely concerned" about the United States' intervention in Venezuela on Saturday (Jan 3) and urged restraint by all parties.

The US carried out a lightning pre-dawn attack in which special forces grabbed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife – while air strikes pounded sites in and around the capital city Caracas – then whisked them out of the country.

"Singapore is deeply committed to international law and the principles of the UN Charter that safeguard the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, especially small states," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday.

"Singapore has consistently opposed actions contrary to international law by any parties, including foreign military intervention in any country."

It urged all parties to exercise restraint and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the situation in Venezuela in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

MFA said there are no Singaporeans e-registered with the ministry in Venezuela and Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to the country.