Most Asia markets track Wall St losses as jitters set in ahead of Fed

HONG KONG: Most stocks fell in Asia on Tuesday (Dec 9) as investors grow nervous about the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates next year following an expected cut this week.

With traders fully confident of a reduction on Wednesday, observers said they would be keeping a close eye on the central bank's so-called "dot plot" of projections for monetary policy.

They will also be poring over its post-meeting statement and boss Jerome Powell's news conference, looking for clues about the debate taking place among decision-makers.

Bets on a third successive cut - and more in 2026 - have surged on the back of data pointing to a weakening jobs market, which has offset concerns about stubbornly high inflation.

That optimism was boosted last month by reports that President Donald Trump's top economic aide Kevin Hassett - a proponent of more cuts - was the frontrunner to take the Fed's helm when Powell's term ends.

However, the excitement has calmed in recent days and Bloomberg reported that markets are pricing two more reductions next year, down from the three expected last week.

"This decision is unlikely to be unanimous, with dissent expected from hawks and doves," wrote Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

"The focus will be on economic projections and the dot plot to provide further insight into the Fed's plans for next year. The market sees two rate cuts by the summer. Should the Fed's dot plot differ from this, there could be volatility."