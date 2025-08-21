Suspended Thai PM Paetongtarn in court for case seeking her ouster

BANGKOK: Thailand's suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived at court on Thursday (Aug 21) to testify in a case seeking to remove her from office over her handling of the kingdom's border row with Cambodia.

Paetongtarn, daughter of controversial but influential billionaire ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is accused of failing in her duties by not standing up for the country properly in a call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, the audio of which was leaked online.

The Constitutional Court, which ousted her predecessor as prime minister a year ago in a separate ethics case, will rule next Friday on whether Paetongtarn should be thrown out of office.

The court suspended Paetongtarn from office last month and summoned her to answer questions in the case on Thursday - her 39th birthday.

Dressed in a black business suit, Paetongtarn smiled and greeted reporters as she arrived at court in Bangkok with Prommin Lertsuridej, a top adviser who is named in the case with her.

The case centres around her call in June with Hun Sen, Cambodia's longtime ruler and father of its current premier, which focused on the two neighbours' then-brewing row over their disputed border.

In the call, Paetongtarn addressed Hun Sen as "uncle" and referred to a Thai military commander as her "opponent", sparking a furious reaction in Thailand.

Conservative lawmakers accused her of kowtowing to Cambodia and undermining the military - a hugely powerful institution in Thailand.

The main partner in Paetongtarn's ruling coalition walked out in protest at her conduct in the leaked call, a move that almost collapsed her government.