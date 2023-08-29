Despite prominence, Foxconn’s Terry Gou trails far behind other candidates in Taiwan presidential race: Analysts

Taiwan's presidential race is heating up with a late entry by Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

While Mr Gou is a household name in Taiwan as one of the island’s most prominent and successful businessmen, his rating is trailing far behind other candidates, said political observers.

“He's extremely successful. He has large business operations in China, and is familiar with the Chinese leadership. This is his selling point – as the person who can negotiate with Beijing, and maintain the status quo and peace between Taiwan and China,” said Mr Ross Feingold, director of business development at security advisory firm SafePro Group.

“However, his support level has been lagging far behind what it would take to actually win the presidency.”

Mr Gou on Monday (Aug 28) announced his bid for presidency as an independent candidate, pledging to mend ties with China and boost Taiwan’s economy.