Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India to pray for her election victory

THULASENDRAPURAM, India: Residents in US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' ancestral village in southern India prepared to hold prayers on election day on Tuesday (Nov 5) in a Hindu temple more than 13,000km from Washington.

Harris' maternal grandfather PV Gopalan was born more than a century ago in the leafy village of Thulasendrapuram in what is now southern India's Tamil Nadu state.

"There will be a special prayer on Tuesday morning at the temple," G Manikandan, a villager who runs a small store near the temple, said. "Celebrations will follow if she wins."