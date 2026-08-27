‘Ecosystem approach’ needed to tackle Asia’s interconnected challenges: Temasek Foundation CEO

NEW DELHI: Challenges such as climate change and public health are becoming increasingly interconnected, underscoring the need for collaboration, said Temasek Foundation CEO Ng Boon Heong.

Addressing these challenges requires cooperation between the public, private and philanthropic sectors, he told CNA on the sidelines of the AVPN Global Conference in New Delhi.

“We no longer can work in isolation and work alone. An ecosystem approach is required,” said Ng.

“This is where philanthropy can help bridge the gap.”

The three-day AVPN Global Conference, which ends on Thursday (Aug 27), brings together global leaders in corporate philanthropy, private foundations, impact investing and other stakeholders under the theme “A Blueprint for Action in Asia”.

Discussions at the conference have focused on how philanthropy, impact investing and blended finance can help channel capital to address the region’s development needs.

The Asia-Pacific region faces an annual financing gap of US$1.5 trillion to achieve its sustainable development goals, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

The goals are a set of 17 global targets adopted by the UN to tackle issues including poverty, inequality and climate change by 2030.