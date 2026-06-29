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Thai airline employee arrested in Australia on suspicion of importing heroin
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Thai airline employee arrested in Australia on suspicion of importing heroin

Thai airline employee arrested in Australia on suspicion of importing heroin

A tote bag that was part of a heroin seizure at Melbourne Airport, Melbourne, Australia, on Jun 25, 2026. (Photo: Australian Federal Police via AP)

29 Jun 2026 06:21PM (Updated: 29 Jun 2026 06:28PM)
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BANGKOK: The Australian police said on Monday (Jun 29) that a Thai airline employee was arrested and charged for allegedly importing more than 1kg of heroin into Melbourne.

The 26-year-old woman was on duty on board an international flight when she arrived at the Melbourne Airport on Thursday. 

She was arrested after raising suspicions during a baggage screening, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement on its website.

It said an X-ray and further examinations found white powder concealed in the linings of her 12 tote bags, and the initial test reportedly returned a positive result for heroin.

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The amount had a street value of about A$500,000 (US$345,000), it said.

A tote bag with part of a heroin seizure at Melbourne Airport, Melbourne, Australia on Jun 25, 2026. (Photo: Australian Federal Police via AP)

The woman was charged with importing and possessing the drug, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment, the police said, adding that she will appear in a Melbourne court in September.

“The AFP remains unwavering in its efforts to target individuals who use their employment or community standing to support drug trafficking,” said the agency’s Acting Commander Simone Butcher.

The Australian police did not identify the woman’s name or the airline she works for, but Thailand’s national airline Thai Airways said in a statement on Monday that one of its employees was detained in Melbourne and that it has been cooperating with authorities.

The airline said it will “take decisive action” in the event of misconduct.

“Employees are strictly prohibited from possessing, importing, transporting, or being involved in narcotics or any illegal substances or items of any kind,” it said.

It also said it has been coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure access to basic legal rights for the employee.

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Source: AP/rl

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