Logo
Logo

Asia live

Civilians evacuated amid fresh Thai-Cambodia clashes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live Asia

Civilians evacuated amid fresh Thai-Cambodia clashes

Thailand launched airstrikes along the disputed border with Cambodia on Monday (Dec 8) as both sides accused the other of breaching a ceasefire. 

Civilians evacuated amid fresh Thai-Cambodia clashes

People rest at a shelter, following fresh military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along parts of their disputed border, in Buriram province, Thailand, Dec 8, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Prajoub Sukprom)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

08 Dec 2025 01:50PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2025 01:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Thailand launched airstrikes along the disputed border with Cambodia on Monday (Dec 8) as both sides accused the other of breaking a ceasefire that halted fighting earlier this year.

The ceasefire was strained in early November after Thai troops were injured by landmines, leading Thailand to announce that it would indefinitely suspend implementation of the agreement.

Fresh fighting has prompted evacuations along the border on both sides. Follow live.

Source: CNA/gs

Related Topics

Cambodia-Thailand tensions
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement