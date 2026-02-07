Thailand Election 2026: Foreign policy in spotlight as leaders look outward amid shifting world

But regardless of who is appointed foreign minister, observers stress that the role ultimately comes with democratic accountability.



“So in terms of the minister, it doesn't have to be professionals, as long as you are someone capable enough to learn, capable enough to take the mandate from the people,” said Thammasat University's Fuadi, who is the son of the late former Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretary-general Surin Pitsuwan.



“The diplomats are the ones who give you options or give you feedback, that whatever the idea that you take from the people could be good for our national interest (or) bad for our interests. And then the minister decides – but the minister is accountable to the people.”