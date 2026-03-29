Hands of change: A peek inside Thailand’s move to overhaul massage industry worth billions

BANGKOK: The room looks like any typical massage space in Thailand; thin mattresses laid out along a wooden floor, with therapists dressed in orange robes warming up their hands.

But this is no ordinary spa session. These are beginners: some of Bangkok’s next wave of would-be massage therapists on the very first day of their training.

Wry smiles and occasional giggling ripple through the room, as the newbies get accustomed to the basics of body movement, pressure and touch, the essentials of traditional Thai massage.

They are stepping into one of Thailand’s most recognisable industries, and one now facing a major overhaul, as the government moves to raise standards, improve Thai massage’s global image and rebuild a workforce depleted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some of the students, like Darunee Bhumidid, this is really a new experience. The 48-year-old had “absolutely no experience with massage” before committing to a two-week training programme in the Thai capital.

She had never even stepped into a massage shop before, she said.

“This was truly my first time. I wanted to have a skill that I could always rely on. Even if I work as an employee, I can still use this as a side profession,” she said.