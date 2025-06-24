Thailand's Bhumjaithai Party plans no-confidence vote against embattled PM Paetongtarn

BANGKOK: Thailand's Bhumjaithai party, which left the ruling coalition last week, said on Tuesday (Jun 24) it will seek a parliamentary no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Cabinet, in another blow to the embattled premier.

Next week's planned motion will be the first parliamentary test for Paetongtarn, 38, since coming under intense public pressure over her handling of an escalating border row with neighbouring Cambodia, which has left the ruling alliance led by her Pheu Thai party hanging on to power by a thread.

Bhumjaithai withdrew its support for the government last Wednesday, citing the risk of a loss of Thai sovereignty and integrity from the leak of a phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodia's former premier Hun Sen.

During the call, Paetongtarn kowtowed before the veteran Cambodian politician and criticised a Thai army commander, a red line in a country where the military has significant clout. She has apologised over the leak.

"We have a party resolution to file a no confidence motion against the prime minister," Bhumjaithai spokesperson Boontida Somchai said, adding that the party was inviting other opposition groups to back the move.

"When parliament opens, first thing, we will petition a no-confidence motion."

Bhumjaithai has 69 seats and would need the support of another 30 lawmakers to launch the motion when parliament reconvenes on Jul 3.

Sorawong Thienthong, tourism minister and Pheu Thai party secretary-general, said the government was not concerned as it had the backing of more than half of the house.

"We are not worried. This is the duty of the opposition," Sorawong told Reuters.

Facing an unprecedented crisis in her young political career, Paetongtarn has refused to back down.

On Tuesday she said the coalition was strong and the government had settled on a Cabinet reshuffle, while approving US$3.5 billion worth of infrastructure projects aimed at boosting the flagging economy.

"It's settled, I've spoken to all party leaders," she said. "Coalition parties have been fully supportive."