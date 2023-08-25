Analysis: Fixing Thailand's economy to fix its political image, but it won't be easy for Pheu Thai government

BANGKOK: Property mogul-turned-prime minister Srettha Thavisin is facing a monumental task of reviving Thailand’s sluggish economy – a binding campaign promise he has to keep in order to salvage the image of his party Pheu Thai.

Observers expect to see various economic stimulus efforts as the party continues on the track of populist policies, which have long defined its political brand and achievements.

However, with 11 parties in the coalition government, doubts have been raised over Mr Srettha’s ability in commanding and keeping the coalition together – especially when it is dominated by factions from the old ruling camp closely allied with the military.

Also, there are questions over how much improvement on the economic front can trickle down to the political realm for Pheu Thai, said Mr Yuthaporn Issarachai, a political scientist from Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University.

“Solving economic problems belongs in the old world. Today, politics of the new world is no longer about that. It’s about political divisions,” he added.

ECONOMIC STIMULUS TO THE RESCUE

Analysts believe the new administration led by Pheu Thai will prioritise economic revival in order to regain confidence and quell criticisms of its path to power, once the cabinet seats are divided up and the government is installed.

“We do think that Pheu Thai will be able to deliver on its promises as early as the first half of 2024,” HSBC’s ASEAN economist Aris Dacanay told CNA’s Asia Now on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Their promises include boosting consumption through stimulus measures such as the THB10,000 (US$285) digital cash handout, increased daily minimum wage from about THB350 to THB600, and ensuring every household’s income is no less than THB20,000 per month.

“We also expect trade to drive the economy as Pheu Thai plans to lower tariff and non-tariff barriers,” Mr Dacanay added.