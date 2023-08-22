Snap Insight: Thaksin’s return from exile could shape Thai politics under Pheu Thai government

BANGKOK: Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra stepped on Thai soil for the first time in 15 years after his plane touched down at Bangkok’s private jet terminal on Tuesday (Aug 22), marking a historic moment for the country’s politics since he was ousted in a 2006 coup and accused of corruption and abuse of power.

The 74-year-old billionaire had expressed his wish to return home more than a dozen times. When he finally did so on Tuesday morning, his arrival strikingly coincided with an imminent parliamentary vote for a new prime minister, adding a sense of dramatic timing to his homecoming.

Clad in a blue suit and a red tie, the former leader was all smiles when he emerged from the terminal building, waving to his supporters and the media before laying a flower garland in front of a picture of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida to show his respect.

Political observers say the timing of Thaksin’s return is closely linked to politics - particularly the selection of a new prime minister scheduled to take place later in the day. Some have suggested that Thaksin-backed party Pheu Thai has secured a backroom deal with its coalition partners to ensure it gets to lead the next government and provide security for Thaksin.

"Thaksin’s homecoming this time reflects significant confidence," Dr Yuthaporn Isarachai, a political scientist from Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, told local news outlet Thai PBS on Tuesday.

He added that Thaksin’s presence in Thailand will also boost support for Pheu Thai, which faces a crisis of faith after joining forces with the old ruling camp to secure power. “If Thaksin hadn’t come back today, the situation could be worrisome for Pheu Thai,” Dr Yuthaporn said.