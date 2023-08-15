Commentary: The heirs and spares of Thailand’s monarchy

CANBERRA: Last week, two of four King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s estranged sons made an unprecedented visit to Thailand from their homes in the United States, their first in decades.

Their presence in Bangkok represents a remarkable volte-face by the king. He disowned the four boys in 1996, stripping them of their royal titles, the United States reportedly granting them political asylum the following year.

The palace did not include the two men in royal celebrations of the Aug 12 birthday of their grandmother, the Queen Mother Sirikit. Nor has it commented on their presence.

However, it is inconceivable their visit would have proceeded without the king’s blessing. Caretaker prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has always caved to his demands. In 2017, he changed the draft constitution so the king could reign while outside Thailand, even though this was contrary to existing law.

In 2019, Prayut and his ministers swore incomplete oaths of office, swearing loyalty to the king, but not to uphold the constitution. Later that year, his government went outside normal parliamentary processes to put key army units under King Vajiralongkorn’s direct control.