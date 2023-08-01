Commentary: Thailand’s emerging new political alignment

BRISBANE: The big surprise of Thailand’s May 14 general election was the performance of the Move Forward Party, which seemed to be a rebuke of nine years of political dominance by the monarchy and military-backed government.

Move Forward has a radical, progressive agenda that aims to reduce the influence of the monarchy and military in Thai politics and to begin dismantling the monopolies that distort Thailand’s economy. It emerged with the largest number of seats, 151, out of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives, and with 38 per cent of the vote.

A provisional coalition of other progressive parties - including Pheu Thai, the party of exiled billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra - agreed to put forward the leader of Move Forward, Harvard graduate Pita Limjaroenrat, as prime minister.

Two months later, a sense of realism has set in. Move Forward was unable to place one of their MPs into the key role of speaker of the lower house of parliament. On Jul 13, Pita failed to gain the backing of a majority in the combined House of Representatives and Senate to become prime minister.

The main obstacle was the military-appointed Senate, most of whom declined to support Pita. On Jul 19, the conservative-controlled Constitutional Court suspended Pita as an MP due to claims he violated electoral rules by holding shares in a media company.

ALL SEEMS CLEAR THAT PHEU THAI WILL RUN THE STAGE

At this stage, it seems clear that Thailand’s conservative establishment has refused to allow Pita to become Thailand’s next prime minister.

Given conservative fears of a Move Forward government, it is also unlikely that the party will be allowed to be part of a coalition government.