Commentary: Will third time be a charm for Thailand to pick next prime minister?

SINGAPORE: Thailand’s parliament convened on Wednesday (Jul 19) to accomplish what it failed to do last week: Pick a new prime minister and take the country forward after more than two months of political manoeuvring following the May 14 general election. It failed again.

It was supposed to be Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s second and final bid for the prime ministerial post, after his failed first attempt on Jul 13. By the time the session wrapped up, however, Mr Pita left the chamber without even getting a second shot.

Senators and conservative lawmakers delayed the vote by vigorously challenging Mr Pita’s re-nomination, on the grounds that a prime ministerial nomination counts as a parliamentary motion, which cannot be resubmitted if it had failed during the same session. Seven hours later, his re-nomination was voided in a separate vote.

But Mr Pita’s departure was not incidental or borne out of frustration that military-selected senators and lawmakers from parties trounced by MFP in May could block his path to victory.