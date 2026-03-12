Three crew members 'believed trapped' aboard Thai ship attacked in Gulf: Shipping firm

BANGKOK: Three crew members were "believed to be trapped" aboard a Thai bulk carrier that was hit by two projectiles on Wednesday (Mar 10) while travelling through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the vessel's owner said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they had struck the Thai-registered Mayuree Naree, as well as a Liberia-flagged vessel, in the strait because the ships had ignored "warnings".

The Thai ship was struck Wednesday morning while transiting through the Gulf waterway, after departing Khalifa port in the United Arab Emirates.

"The strikes damaged the Vessel's engine room and caused a fire," Thai transport company Precious Shipping said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room," it said, adding that authorities were working to rescue them.

The Omani navy had rescued 20 sailors and efforts were underway to rescue the remaining three, the Thai navy said Wednesday.

Thailand's foreign ministry said all 23 crew members were Thai.