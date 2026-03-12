Iran says war could destroy global economy, Trump vows to 'finish' job

TEHRAN: Iran warned it could wage a prolonged war with the United States and Israel that would "destroy" the world economy, even as US President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday (Mar 12) to "finish the job", saying there was little left for American forces to strike.

The statement from Tehran came as fighting around the strategic Strait of Hormuz - the waterway carrying a fifth of the world's oil - sent shockwaves through energy markets, prompting emergency releases from global reserves and a limited draw on US stockpiles.

Oil prices have surged since Feb 28, when the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader and plunged the Middle East into conflict.

Iranian missile strikes and drone attacks have brought shipping through the strait almost to a halt, forcing governments to scramble to contain the fallout, but Trump said on Wednesday the United States must "finish the job".

"We don't want to leave early, do we?" Trump said while talking about the US-Israeli operation during a speech in Hebron, Kentucky.

Trump said Washington would also tap US strategic reserves "a little" to help stabilise markets, while the International Energy Agency agreed to release a record 400 million barrels.

The president had earlier suggested the war itself might soon wind down. US forces have struck 28 Iranian mine-laying vessels, he said, adding that there was "practically nothing left to target".

"Any time I want it to end, it will end," he said in an interview with Axios.

Israel's military, however, signalled the campaign was far from finished, and that it still had "a broad bank of targets".