Iran's new leader, still silent, was elevated by the Revolutionary Guards

DUBAI: Iran's Revolutionary Guards forced through the choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader, seeing him as a more pliant version of his father who would back their hardline policies, bludgeoning aside the concerns of pragmatists, senior Iranian sources said.

Already very powerful, the Guards have gained yet greater sway since the war began and quickly overcame the misgivings of senior political and clerical figures whose opposition to the choice delayed the announcement by hours, the sources said.

Adding to the concerns of those who opposed Khamenei's installation as supreme leader, he had still issued no statement by Tuesday (Mar 10) evening, nearly 48 hours after his selection during a war that has killed more than a thousand Iranians.

Khamenei's selection, engineered by the Guards, may add up to a more aggressive stance abroad and sterner internal repression, said the three senior Iranian sources, a reformist former official and another insider.

Two of them said they feared the Guards' domination of the system would further transform the Islamic Republic into a military state with only a thin veneer of religious legitimacy, undermining an already shrinking support base and allowing less room to address complex threats.