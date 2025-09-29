Thailand's new PM outlines policies to parliament amid economic challenges

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday (Sep 29) outlined his government's policy agenda to parliament, focusing on immediate actions to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

Anutin's policies include measures to reduce living costs, tackle household debt and stimulate domestic tourism, with Thailand now struggling with United States tariffs, high household debt, weak consumption and a soaring baht.

"With limited time and a budget not prepared by this government, as well as being a minority administration, the government must urgently address the challenges currently facing the nation," he told parliament.

Among the economic measures, the government will assist individuals with debt not exceeding 100,000 baht (US$3,103) and provide liquidity of up to 1 million baht for smaller businesses, he said.

On Friday, the government also announced plans to launch a 47 billion baht (US$1.46 billion) co-payment scheme, in which the government will subsidise up to 60 per cent of the costs of certain food and consumer goods purchased by qualified Thai citizens.

Other priorities include the peaceful resolution of a dispute with Cambodia, combating illegal gambling and enhancing disaster preparedness through the use of advanced warning systems, Anutin said.

Anutin's government has a limited window to implement its measures, with the premier last week announcing that he planned to dissolve parliament by the end of January, leading to a general election in March or early April.

A majority of Thais are undecided on who is the prime minister of their choice, but support for Anutin jumped to 20.4 per cent from 9.6 per cent previously.

He trails the leader of the main opposition People's Party, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, who received 22.8 per cent, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration published on Sunday.

After lagging regional peers with growth of 2.5 per cent in 2024, the economy is projected to expand by 1.8 per cent to 2.3 per cent this year, according to the state planning agency, with a slowdown expected in the second half of 2025 because of US tariffs.