At least eight dead, 25 injured in train collision that sparks bus fire in Bangkok

BANGKOK: At least eight people were killed and 25 others injured after a train collision near the Airport Rail Link's Makkasan station triggered a fire that engulfed a public bus in Bangkok on Saturday (May 16), rescue officials and police said.

Firefighters and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene in the Ratchathewi district as flames engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles, they said, adding the crash involved a train, the bus, cars and motorcycles.

The collision took place at around 3.40pm (4.40pm, Singapore time) on Asok-Din Daeng Road, between Rama IX intersection and Asok-Phetchaburi intersection, reported The Nation.