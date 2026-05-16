At least eight dead, 25 injured in train collision that sparks bus fire in Bangkok
Firefighters and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene in the Ratchathewi district as flames engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles.
BANGKOK: At least eight people were killed and 25 others injured after a train collision near the Airport Rail Link's Makkasan station triggered a fire that engulfed a public bus in Bangkok on Saturday (May 16), rescue officials and police said.
Firefighters and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene in the Ratchathewi district as flames engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles, they said, adding the crash involved a train, the bus, cars and motorcycles.
The collision took place at around 3.40pm (4.40pm, Singapore time) on Asok-Din Daeng Road, between Rama IX intersection and Asok-Phetchaburi intersection, reported The Nation.
Rescue teams worked to pull injured victims from the wreckage as fire crews battled the blaze with water hoses in a race to contain the fire, officials said.
The fire has now been brought under control, with crews cooling the area, venting gas and continuing to search for victims, they said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Phayathai Fire and Rescue Station personnel arrived at the scene and reported a fire and a series of explosions, according to the Ratchathewi District Office.
A video circulating online shows vehicles waiting at an intersection as a slow-moving train crosses the road and strikes what appears to be one of the vehicles.
Flames can be seen in the background.
Another clip from the aftermath shows motorcycles strewn across the road alongside several badly dented cars near the blaze.