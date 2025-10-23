Thailand and Cambodia make progress towards peace deal, Thai defence minister says

BANGKOK: Talks between Thailand and Cambodia this week have made "meaningful progress", Thai defence minister Natthaphon Narkphanit said on Thursday (Oct 23), ahead of the potential signing of a broader ceasefire agreement between the two countries on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump is also expected to witness the signing of the ceasefire deal on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's foreign minister said last week.

Thai and Cambodian officials have been meeting all week to thrash out the details of the agreement to ease hostilities, after border tensions between the two countries exploded into a deadly five-day conflict in July.

The five-day war killed at least 48 people and temporarily displaced hundreds of thousands on both sides in what was the worst fighting between the two countries in decades. An initial ceasefire brokered in Malaysia with US involvement was signed on Jul 28.

The two countries have already reached a consensus in four areas, Natthaphon said at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur after one of the meetings, which also included observers from the United States and Malaysia.

This includes an action plan to withdraw heavy weapons from border areas, joint de-mining operation procedures, and a coordinated plan to tackle cyber scams, including the formation of a joint task force, he said.