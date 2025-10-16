Landmines that sparked Thai-Cambodia clash were likely newly laid, experts say

BANGKOK/PHNOM PENH: Thai Army Second Lieutenant Baramee Sricha was on a patrol near a disputed stretch of the border between Thailand and Cambodia on Jul 16, when a member of his team stepped on a landmine that detonated, severing his ankle.

The incident was a catalyst for five days of hostilities between the neighbours, which ended with a US-brokered ceasefire. It also sparked a diplomatic row over PMN-2s - a Soviet-origin anti-personnel mine that litters parts of Cambodia and which Phnom Penh and Bangkok have pledged by treaty not to use.

Thailand accuses Cambodia of laying the mines along parts of their joint frontier and says PMN-2s have maimed at least six Thai soldiers since July, including the member of Baramee's patrol.

Cambodia denies the accusations. It says that some Thai soldiers stepped on non-PMN-2 ordnance planted during a decades-long civil war that left it as one of the world's most heavily mined countries.

Phnom Penh has since positioned itself as a global advocate against the use of landmines. It has invested around US$1 billion alongside foreign donors over the past 30 years in demining operations.

Any use of anti-personnel mines by Cambodia, where tens of thousands have been killed or maimed by such ordnance since 1979, would mark a disappointing reversal in decades of public commitments, said Yeshua Moser-Puangsuwan of Landmine Monitor, which is part of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines.

It would also come as some European nations threatened by Russia pull out of the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. They join major powers like Washington, Moscow and Beijing, which are not signatories to the treaty.