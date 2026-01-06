Thai army says Cambodia claimed 'no intention to fire' on border province

BANGKOK: Thailand's army said on Tuesday (Jan 6) its Cambodian counterpart claimed fresh cross-border fire was an accident, after Bangkok said its neighbour's forces violated a 10-day-old truce.



"A military unit in the area was contacted by the Cambodian side who claimed there was no intention to fire into Thai territory and said the incident was caused by an operational error by Cambodian personnel," the Thai army said in a statement.



The Thai army had earlier said in a statement that Cambodia on Tuesday morning "violated the ceasefire", accusing Cambodian forces of firing mortar rounds into Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province.

One soldier was wounded by shrapnel and was evacuated for medical treatment, it said, adding that the soldier's injuries were "minor" and "not life-threatening".

The Thai army said the "explosion" incident happened at 7.25am local time and that the cause is under investigation.

The decades-old dispute between the Southeast Asian neighbours erupted into military clashes several times last year, with fighting in December killing dozens of people and displacing around a million on both sides.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The two countries agreed to a truce on Dec 27, ending three weeks of clashes.

The nations' long-standing conflict stems from a dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km border, where both sides claim territory and centuries-old temple ruins.

Under the December truce, Cambodia and Thailand pledged to cease fire, freeze troop movements and cooperate on demining efforts along their border.

Bangkok also agreed to release 18 Cambodian soldiers held since July when deadly border clashes that month killed dozens of people.

Thailand freed the Cambodian soldiers on Dec 31, with its foreign ministry saying their release was "a demonstration of goodwill and confidence-building".