Thailand and Cambodia halt fierce border conflict with second ceasefire

BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Thailand and Cambodia ended weeks of fierce border clashes on Saturday (Dec 27) with a second ceasefire in recent months in the worst fighting in years between the Southeast Asian nations.

The ceasefire was holding, a Thai Defence Ministry spokesperson, Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, told Reuters about two hours after it went into effect at noon (1pm, Singapore time).

"So far there's been no report of gunfire," he said.

Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence did not report any clashes after what it said had been a Thai airstrike early on Saturday before ‍the ceasefire announcement.

The agreement, signed by Thai Defence ⁠Minister ‍Natthaphon Narkphanit and his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha, ended 20 days of fighting that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million on both sides and included fighter-jet sorties, exchanges of rocket fire and artillery barrages.

ASEAN TO MONITOR TRUCE, BILATERAL TALKS TO ⁠CONTINUE

The clashes were reignited early this month after a breakdown in a ceasefire that United States President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had helped broker to halt a previous ‍round of fighting.

"Both sides agree to maintain current troop deployments without further movement," the ministers said in a joint statement on the ceasefire.

"Any reinforcement would heighten tensions and negatively affect long-term efforts to resolve the situation," according to the statement released on social media by Cambodia.