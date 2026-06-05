Thailand to appoint conciliators for UN-backed mediation with Cambodia, foreign minister says

BANGKOK: Thailand will appoint two conciliators and join a little-used United Nations arbitration process that Cambodia has invoked to help resolve a long-running maritime boundary dispute between the neighbours, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Friday (Jun 5).

Cambodia said on Tuesday it had launched a compulsory conciliation process under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), following Bangkok's decision last month to unilaterally terminate a 2001 bilateral agreement that provided a framework for talks over a disputed maritime belt.

For more than 25 years, Cambodia and Thailand have both laid claim to about 26,000 sq km of sea in the Gulf of Thailand, an area estimated to hold nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and large quantities of oil, together valued at about US$300 billion.

"Both sides should have spoken bilaterally first," Sihasak told reporters in Bangkok, expressing dismay at Cambodia's move to utilise the mediation mechanism and use it to also address resource sharing.

"If we had talked and there was no progress, then we could go to UNCLOS."

A spokesperson for the Cambodian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.