Asia Pacific can ‘no longer be classified as fully at peace’ amid growing security threats: IISS report

SINGAPORE: The Asia Pacific can “no longer be classified as fully at peace”, said a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on Thursday (May 28).

Growing security threats have dramatically raised the strategic stakes, the dossier warned, adding that policymakers can “no longer pass on the responsibility to respond”.

The Asia-Pacific Regional Security Assessment analyses the underlying factors, emerging trends, and future direction of the security challenges and policies currently shaping the region.

Evan Laksmana, senior fellow at the IISS and editor of the report, said the security environment has become more volatile, with conflicts increasing not only in number but also in intensity.

While the Asia Pacific has long experienced tensions and security flashpoints, the past year alone has seen a troubling escalation – from border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia to a brief armed conflict between India and Pakistan, he told CNA on Wednesday.

REGION GROWING MORE VOLATILE

The publication was released ahead of the Shangri-La Dialogue, held annually by the IISS.

The forum, which runs from Friday to Sunday, is widely regarded as Asia’s leading defence summit and brings together government officials, business leaders, and security experts to discuss pressing regional security issues.

Asia Pacific is confronting a “challenging and combustible mix” of longstanding internal security problems, unresolved flashpoints and a declining sense of restraint, Laksmana said.

"That lack of restraint is now fraying, and in fact states are no longer seeing conventional war as something that's far-fetched."