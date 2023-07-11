Thailand caretaker PM and ex-coup leader Prayut to quit politics

BANGKOK: Thailand’s caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Tuesday (Jul 11) he will quit politics and leave the United Thai Nation Party, ahead of a parliamentary vote to select the next prime minister.

The retired general shared the message on his party’s Facebook page, while thanking people for supporting him and his political group in the general election on May 14.

“I would like to announce that I will retire from politics by resigning my membership of the United Thai Nation Party,” he said.

“I would also like to ask the party leader, party executives and party members to continue their political activities with the unwavering ideology, protect the nation, the religion and the monarchy, and take care of the people of Thailand.”