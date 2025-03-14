Thailand picks 4 provinces popular with tourists to host casino-entertainment complexes

BANGKOK: Thailand has announced Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and Phuket as the first four locations for its entertainment complexes that will house casinos.

The locations were chosen because they are major tourist provinces, Nikom Boonwiset, vice-chairman of a special committee overseeing the entertainment complex project, said on Thursday (Mar 13) as reported by news outlet Bangkok Post.

The announcement of the locations comes two months after Thailand’s Cabinet approved a draft law that would legalise gambling and casinos.

Most forms of gambling are illegal in Thailand but underground betting is commonplace, and certain state-run horse races and an official lottery are allowed.

Nikom, a member of parliament of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said the 500-billion-baht (US$14.9 billion) project is expected to attract at least 50 million visitors annually and create at least 40,000 jobs, Bangkok Post reported.

Thailand’s gross domestic product in 2025 is projected to be US$545.3 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Less than 10 per cent of each entertainment complex would be allocated for a casino, Nikom said. Each complex will have a five-star hotel, shopping mall, amusement park, sports arena, and a convention and exhibition centre, he said.

Such integrated complexes in neighbouring countries like Singapore and the Philippines have helped to draw tourists.