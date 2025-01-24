Thailand, China to set up coordination centre to combat scam call networks

BANGKOK: Thailand and China will work together to combat fast-growing networks of illegal call centres along the Thai border with Myanmar and Cambodia, often staffed by trafficked workers, that aim to defraud people in phone and online scams.

Southeast Asia - especially border areas between Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia - has become a hub for telecom and other online fraud since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the United Nations, which says hundreds of thousands of people have been trafficked to work in scam centres.

Thai police said on Friday (Jan 24) that a coordination centre would be set up at the national police headquarters in Bangkok and Chinese authorities plan to set up another one in Thailand's Mae Sot district, which borders Myanmar's Myawaddy, a major hub for the scam call centres.

"This centre (in Bangkok) will work together (with China) to investigate and combat call centre gangs based in Myawaddy, Myanmar, and along the Cambodian border, which involve many Chinese and Thai nationals," the Thai police said.

"The coordination centre is expected to commence operations within February 2025," said the statement, which came after a meeting of Thai and Chinese security officials in Bangkok.