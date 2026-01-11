4 injured in petrol station bombings in Thailand's Deep South

BANGKOK: Assailants detonated bombs at nearly a dozen petrol stations in Thailand's Deep South early Sunday (Jan 11), injuring four people, the army said, the latest attacks in the insurgency-hit region.

A low-level conflict since 2004 has killed thousands of people as rebels in the Muslim-majority region bordering Malaysia battle for greater autonomy.

Several bombs exploded within a 40-minute period after midnight on Sunday, igniting 11 petrol stations across Thailand's southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, an army statement said.

Authorities did not announce any arrests or say who may be behind the attacks.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It happened almost at the same time. A group of an unknown number of men came and detonated bombs which damaged fuel pumps," Narathiwat Governor Boonchauy Homyamyen told local media, adding that one police officer was injured in the province.