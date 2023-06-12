Move Forward Party claims discrepancies detected in Thai PM-elect's media share controversy

BANGKOK: Thailand’s election winner Move Forward Party raised questions about possible attempts to sabotage its leader and prime minister-elect Pita Limjaroenrat in his race for the premiership, following a news report on Sunday (Jun 11) that revealed discrepancies in documents used against his candidature.

The 42-year-old politician is caught in a controversy involving 42,000 shares in media firm ITV, which he claimed to manage on behalf of his family’s inheritance fund.

Mr Pita was accused of violating the constitution, which prohibits individuals from running in an election of Members of the House of Representatives if they are shareholders of any newspaper or mass media business.

On Monday, Move Forward Party secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon pointed out irregularities in documents used in allegations against Mr Pita, including the minutes of the annual general meeting of ITV shareholders on Apr 26.

This came after a news programme called 3 Miti News by local network Channel 3 broadcast parts of the meeting on Sunday night, revealing what was recorded on camera that day was different from the written records.

In the video clip, shareholder Panuwat Kwanyuen asked chairman of ITV’s board of directors Kim Siritaweechai whether the company has any operation related to media or television.

Mr Kim – who presided over the meeting – replied: “At present, the company does not have any operation while waiting for the legal case to conclude first.”

However, his answer was quoted differently in the minutes.

“It was recorded in the minutes that Mr Kim replied to Mr Panuwat that ‘at present, the company still operates according to its objectives and has been submitting financial statements as well as filing corporate income tax return forms as usual’,” Mr Chaithawat said.

“Is such behaviour regarded as falsifying the minutes of the shareholders’ meeting and a violation to various laws or not?” he questioned.