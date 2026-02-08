Logo
Logo

Asia live

Thailand votes as three main parties battle for power
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live Asia

Thailand votes as three main parties battle for power

An outright majority for any of the three main parties is unlikely, so an alliance is almost certain to be required to form a government.

Thailand votes as three main parties battle for power

Leader of People's Party and prime minister candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Pheu Thai Party prime minister candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat and Thailand's Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul cast their ballots at polling stations in Thailand on Feb 8, 2026. (Photos: AP/Sakchai Lalit, Wason Wanichakorn and AFP/Anthony Wallace)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

08 Feb 2026 05:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Thai voters headed to the polls on Sunday (Feb 8) in a general election that could deliver the country’s fourth prime minister in less than three years, underscoring the political volatility gripping the kingdom.

More than 5,000 candidates from 57 parties are contesting the vote, but the race has shaped up to be a three-way battle between the liberal opposition People’s Party, the ruling Bhumjaithai, and former governing party Pheu Thai.

With an outright majority for any single party seen as unlikely, post-election alliance-building is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the next government. 

Live updates:
 

Source: CNA/gs

Related Topics

Thailand election
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement