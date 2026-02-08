Polls close in Thailand with three main parties battling for power

Thai voters headed to the polls on Sunday (Feb 8) in a general election that could deliver the country’s fourth prime minister in less than three years, underscoring the political volatility gripping the kingdom.

More than 5,000 candidates from 57 parties are contesting the vote, but the race has shaped up to be a three-way battle between the liberal opposition People’s Party, the ruling Bhumjaithai, and former governing party Pheu Thai.

With an outright majority for any single party seen as unlikely, post-election alliance-building is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the next government.

Live updates:

