Highlights: Thai PM Anutin's party takes wide lead in three-way election race

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was heading for a victory in the country's snap general election on Sunday (Feb 8), with his Bhumjaithai Party set to be the largest in parliament after riding a wave of nationalism.

This could make it easier for him to forge a coalition to form the government.

It would be a stunning turnaround for Anutin, whose party came third at the last election. He was only installed as prime minister by parliament in September, after two predecessors from Pheu Thai were ousted by the courts.

