Thailand ends search at site of skyscraper that collapsed during quake

BANGKOK : Thailand has declared an end to the search operation at the site of a partially constructed Bangkok skyscraper that collapsed during a Mar 28 earthquake and killed scores of construction workers, the city's governor said on Tuesday (May 13).

The 30-storey State Audit Office tower was the only building in the Thai capital that collapsed from the tremors caused by a 7.7 magnitude quake that struck central Myanmar about 1,020km away.

An investigation is underway into why the building came down so easily while those in the rest of the city stood firm.

Earthquakes and tremors of that scale are extremely rare in Thailand and the quake sparked panic in the city, which ground to a halt for most of the day.

Authorities have recovered 89 bodies from the rubble, and seven are still missing from one of the deadliest accidents of its kind in Thailand, which killed 96 people. In Myanmar, more than 3,700 people died.