Thailand orders bureaucrats to use stairs and work from home in energy saving drive

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered civil servants to conserve energy amid an energy squeeze brought on by the conflict in the Middle East, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday (Mar 10), with measures including suspending overseas trips and using stairs instead of elevators.

"The prime minister ordered that starting from today civil servants will work from home," spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana told reporters, adding that exceptions would be made for officials who must serve the public.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has around 95 days of energy reserves left, and it has been seeking additional sources of liquefied natural gas from the United States, Australia and South Africa, according to Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon.

But it is urgently trying to reduce demand. Lalida said other government measures to conserve energy include setting air conditioning temperatures at 26 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius and wearing short-sleeved shirts instead of formal attire like suits and ties.

Nearly 68 per cent of Thailand's energy needs are met from natural gas.

Over half of its liquefied natural gas is sourced from domestic production in the Gulf of Thailand, while 35 per cent comes from imports, including 13 per cent from neighbouring Myanmar, according to the country's Energy Regulatory Commission.

Earlier this month, Thailand also halted energy exports to all countries other than Laos and Myanmar.

Government officials have been ordered to reduce electricity use at office buildings by switching off lights and electrical equipment when not needed, Lalida said. The government will also ask the public to cooperate and encourage energy saving measures such as carpooling.

"If the situation escalates, the government may consider mandatory measures including dimming advertising signs at shops, cinemas and businesses and closing gas stations at 10pm," the government also said in a statement.