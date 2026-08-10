Ex-Thai MP fatally shoots local official over money row
Police said the suspected shooter, former lawmaker Chalong Riewrang, fired at the chairman of the Provincial Administrative Organization in Nonthaburi, which borders Bangkok, because of a disagreement over borrowed money.
BANGKOK: A gunman killed a Thai official inside a local government office on the capital Bangkok's outskirts on Monday (Aug 10), authorities said, days after a teenager's shooting spree at a school in the same province reignited debate over gun control.
Police said the suspected shooter, former lawmaker Chalong Riewrang, fired at Thongchai Yenprasert, the chairman of the Provincial Administrative Organization in Nonthaburi, which borders Bangkok, because of a disagreement over borrowed money.
"The motive was personal," Police Lieutenant General Wattana Yijin told reporters, adding that Thongchai's driver was also wounded but is not in a critical state.
Thongchai later died of his wounds at Nonthaburi's Phra Nang Klao Hospital, its director Dr Sakol Sookprome told Reuters.
In a statement to reporters while in police custody, Chalong said that he had gone to confront the victim over a long-standing dispute about money but the latter declined to talk things out.
"I followed him to his car and hit his car's window, saying I want to talk. He said he will not talk, so I pulled my gun," Chalong admitted.
"I did not aim to shoot, but his driver pulled a gun and pointed it at me so I fired."
Thongchai was hit in the neck and lost a lot of blood, the hospital director said, adding that Thongchai's driver was also shot and wounded in his right arm but successfully underwent surgery.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that no one in Thailand except on-duty officials was legally allowed to carry a gun in public, noting the last gun-carry licences were issued three years ago and were only valid for one year.
Anutin said authorities will pursue "full legal action" against Chalong, a former member of the prime minister's party.
"No matter who he is, he is now a murderer," Anutin said.
PRIVATE ISSUE
Chalong had confessed to being the sole shooter during the incident, but "both sides had guns", regional police commander Wattana Yeechin told reporters earlier.
A firearm was found in Thongchai's vehicle but had not been used, while CCTV footage showed only Chalong firing his weapon from close range, he added.
Wattana said the dispute was over several million baht, equivalent to tens of thousands of US dollars.
"It was a private issue. According to his confession, it was about money that the ... chairman borrowed from him for several years, and he asked for the return of the money several times," he said.
Nonthaburi governor Chestha Mosikarat earlier told reporters the suspect and victim were "friends for a long time" and the incident likely stemmed from a misunderstanding.
FRIDAY'S MASS SHOOTING
Thailand has been reeling from a 14-year-old boy's rampage on Friday - first at his home and then at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School - that left nine people dead, including the shooter, and over 20 wounded in the country's deadliest mass shooting in nearly four years.
Thai school children returned to their classrooms on Monday, some going through metal detectors and other checks, as Anutin reiterated his intention to tighten gun controls in the wake of Friday's school shooting.
At Debsirin School in Bangkok, a sister institution to where Friday's shooting took place, authorities installed metal detectors and stepped up security as students returned to classrooms after the weekend.
School director Withan Promsintusak said officials had acted immediately after the attack, introducing weapons screening to reassure parents and protect students.
"We never imagined that a school, which should be the safest place, is where something like this would happen," he said.
Thidarat Songrat, the 54-year-old grandmother of a student, said weapons screening was necessary because schools could not otherwise determine whether students might be carrying dangerous objects.
NEW SCHOOL SAFETY PROTOCOL
Following Friday's shooting, Thailand's Education Ministry has said it will develop new school safety protocols over the next three months, including mental health screenings, emergency response drills, measures to tackle bullying and improved detection of weapons and other prohibited items.
Thai Premier Anutin also ordered tougher enforcement against people carrying guns in public and said police would set up checkpoints as part of a crackdown, which would include tightening controls on the possession, carrying and use of firearms.
"No one has the right to carry a firearm, especially in a public place," Anutin told reporters, adding that claiming a weapon was for self-defence was no justification.
Thailand had an estimated 10.3 million firearms in civilian possession, equating to around 15 guns per 100 residents, the highest rate in Southeast Asia by a wide margin, according to a 2017 estimate by the Small Arms Survey.
The country's current licensing regime lacks mental health screening for people applying to possess a gun, allows people as young as 20 to hold weapons and does not require periodic reassessments for licence holders, according to experts.