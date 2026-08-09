Students, teachers mourn girl killed in Thailand school shooting

BANGKOK: Dozens of bereaved students, parents and teachers queued at a Buddhist temple in Thailand on Sunday (Aug 9) to pray over the body of a 12-year-old girl, one of eight victims of a home and school shooting two days earlier.

The 14-year-old assailant shot dead the grandparents who raised him at their home north of Bangkok on Friday before killing six others at his school, using his grandfather's handgun, and then turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Investigators are still seeking a motive, but police said on Sunday the boy had watched violent videos online and once brought a BB gun to school. Officials said earlier he faced academic-related stress and a classmate said he was bullied.

Mourners dressed in black gathered on Sunday in the pavilion of Wat Lat Pla Duk in Nonthaburi province, bordering Bangkok, where the body of the slain schoolgirl, Naphat Chaima, lay for a ceremonial bath.

She died in hospital on Saturday after suffering gunshot wounds at the school, police said. Five teachers and school staff were also killed on Friday.