Thailand school shooting toll rises to nine after death of 12-year-old girl

BANGKOK: A schoolgirl died from critical wounds on Saturday (Aug 8) after a student opened fire at a high school and his home outside Bangkok the day before, bringing the death toll from the attack to at least nine people.

The 14-year-old opened fire at around 10am on Friday at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Nonthaburi province northwest of the Thai capital before apparently taking his own life. He also appeared to have killed his two grandparents at his family home earlier in the morning, officials said.

The girl, 12, died after hospitalisation, the Health Ministry said. The school had posted a message on Facebook on Friday seeking blood donations for two students, including the girl, who was in seventh grade.

Fourteen people remain hospitalised, of whom seven remain in critical condition on Saturday, according to Thailand’s Health Ministry. Most of those wounded were between 12 and 14 years old.

Relatives claimed the bodies of eight people from Bangkok’s Institute of Forensic Medicine: five school staff, the accused shooter, and his grandparents. Emergency workers brought out a coffin and loaded it onto an ambulance, which will transport the bodies to their hometowns for funeral rites.

The young girl’s body is still to be released.

Wiroon Supasingsiripreecha, head of the institute, said most of the victims suffered a single fatal gunshot wound to a vital area, including the chest or head.

He said the gunshot wound found on the alleged shooter was consistent with the weapon he had used. More detailed forensic findings, including toxicology results, are expected later, he said.

Officials said the gun, described as small and compact, was legally registered to the boy’s grandfather.

There were reports that the boy, who lived with his grandparents, had shown signs of stress connected to school, although some of his relatives told Thai media that they were unaware of any troubles he might have been facing.